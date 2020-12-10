The 1st trailer for 'Riverdale' season 5 has arrived and it teases prom night, murder, and more steamy Bughead moments

Olivia Singh
The CWCamila Mendes and KJ Apa on season five of ‘Riverdale.’
  • The CW released the first trailer for season five of “Riverdale,” which premieres on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET.
  • The trailer includes scenes showing the teens at prom; Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) learning that something romantic happened between Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) and Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart); and Betty arming herself with a gun in her home.
  • Betty and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse), known as Bughead, are seen kissing.
  • Elsewhere in the trailer, the pair are shown investigating yet another murder.
  • Season five will continue exploring the mystery of who’s behind the strange VHS tapes that have been distributed throughout Riverdale.
  • There will also be a time jump and some changes in the cast lineup.
