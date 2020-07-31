'Riverdale' actress Madelaine Petsch says her mental health has been 'more up and down' during the pandemic than ever before

AbbVie

Actress Madelaine Petsch, who plays Cheryl Blossom on “Riverdale,” told Insider her mental health has been “more up and down during quarantine” than ever before in her life.

She said throwing herself into her acting work has been a helpful coping mechanism that allowed her time to process her emotions.

“When I’m somebody else is when I feel like I can let go of all of my crap and my own baggage,” Petsch said.

“Riverdale” actress Madelaine Petsch’s mental health has been like a roller coaster during the coronavirus pandemic, but throwing herself into work has been a welcome distraction.

Petsch, who plays Cheryl Blossom on “Riverdale,” told Insider she’s had a difficult year, and is proud of how she was able to commit to her job despite personal hardships behind the scenes.

In season four, “the entire musical episode was a really hard time for me personally. I was going through a lot of stuff, so I was really proud of myself when I watched it back,” Petsch told Insider. “So you really couldn’t tell at all that I was literally crying in between takes. I’m really proud of myself for leaving that stuff at the door.”

Petsch added that pandemic isolation measures have impacted her mental health, as they have for many people.

“I’ve probably been more up and down during quarantine than I’ve ever been in my entire life,” she said.

According toCensus Bureau data collected between April and May, 30% of Americans have reported symptoms of anxiety disorder and 23.5% have reported signs of depression during the coronavirus pandemic.

Acting has been a welcome escape and coping mechanism

According to Petsch, who is currently promoting AbbVie’s “Are You In The Lo?” campaign, playing Cheryl on “Riverdale” was a welcome distraction from those tough moments.

“When I’m somebody else is when I feel like I can let go of all of my crap and my own baggage,” Petsch said. “It actually made me get through what I was going through so much better because I was able to process in a rational sense when I was ready, versus that being the only thing that I think about.”

Since tending to her own mental health, Petsch hopes to see her “Riverdale” character Cheryl do the same in season five.

“I’ve said this probably for the last two years now, but I really love the idea of exploring her mental health a little bit more. I’d love to see her soft side more, and I want to see her kind of fiery side from season one come back,” Petsch said.

