Lili Reinhart says she works to accept her body on a 'daily basis' after fan accuses 'Riverdale' of setting 'unrealistic body expectations': 'I'm not a size 0'

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Lili Reinhart plays Betty Cooper on ‘Riverdale.’

“Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart spoke out after a Twitter user said that the show contributes to “unrealistic body expectations” by featuring actors who portray characters “with perfectly chiselled bodies.”

Reinhart said that “not everyone” on the series has a sculpted physique and she has sometimes felt intimidated by her costars when filming “bra/underwear scenes.”

The actress said that she regularly struggles with her own body insecurities, but “felt it was my obligation to be strong and show confidence in myself, looking as I do.”

“I want other young women to see my body on tv and feel comfort in the fact that I’m not a size 0,” she said. “And I’m not a perfect hourglass shape.”

“Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart opened up about her own insecurities after a fan accused the hit CW show of “contributing to unrealistic body expectations.”

In a now-deleted tweet (which was captured by fans), a Twitter user asked the 23-year-old actress: “Why is every single person on riverdale a 25+ year old portraying teenager with perfectly chiselled bodies? Don’t you think TV shows like this aimed at teenagers are contributing to unrealistic body expectations?”

In response, Reinhart, who stars as Betty Cooper on “Riverdale,” posted a series of tweets in which she spoke candidly about her personal struggles and the desire “to be strong and show confidence in myself” while filming scenes that show her body.

“Actually, not everyone on this show is perfectly chiselled,” the actress began. “And even I feel intimidated by the physique of my surrounding cast mates sometimes when I have to do bra/underwear scenes.”

She continued: “I’ve felt very insecure due to the expectation that people have for women on tv, what they should look like. But I have come to terms with my body and that I’m not the kind of person you would see walking on a runway during fashion week. I have bigger boobs, I have cellulite on my thighs/butt, and my stomach sticks out rather than curves in.”

Reinhart said that she has “gained weight due to depression [in] the last two months” and battles her insecurities “on a daily basis.” Despite her own feelings, she felt the need to show her authentic self on-screen.

“I did a recent bra and underwear scene and felt it was my obligation to be strong and show confidence in myself, looking as I do,” she said. ” And I want other young women to see my body on tv and feel comfort in the fact that I’m not a size 0. And I’m not a perfect hourglass shape.”

“This industry struggles with accurate representation of female and male bodies. So I commend the women who have helped our industry take a step in the right ~and authentic~ direction,” Reinhart concluded, citing British model Charli Howard as her “favourite role model.”

“Riverdale,” which premiered on The CW in 2017 and is currently in its fourth season (with a fifth season confirmed), is loosely based on characters from the Archie Comics. “Riverdale” is a darker, more gory spin on the beloved comics and centres on characters navigating high school while also solving crimes in a murder-ridden town.

The drama series is geared toward a younger demographic, and a majority of the characters are high school students. However, the actors portraying the main roles of Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), Betty Cooper (Reinhart), Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse), and Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) are all 22 or older.

Warner Bros. Television From left: Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, KJ Apa, and Cole Sprouse on ‘Riverdale.’

“Riverdale” often includes moments showing the actors shirtless during boxing scenes, car wash sequences, and make out scenes. The current season’s official tagline is also: “Sex. Lies. Videotapes.”

Reinhart, who typically has scenes in her bra alongside on-screen boyfriend Sprouse, has been outspoken about her own mental health struggles, her ongoing battle with cystic acne, and the dangers of editing images. Her upcoming book of poetry (“Swimming Lessons”) will also address the topic of “battling anxiety and depression in the face of fame.”

