Rivals' Share Prices Are Going Different Ways After James Packer Won Sydney's 'Casino War'

Yesterday NSW Premier Barry O’Farrell granted James Packer a win over his rival Echo Entertainment, and today their share prices say it all.

Photo: Getty/David Rogers

Crown’s up 69 cents or 5.6% to $12.90, while Echo is down 4.1% or 12 cents to $2.79 just after the open this morning.

The market is up by nearly 1%.

James Packer’s Crown got the go-ahead to proceed to the next stage of an approvals process, which means Echo can’t build its proposed Star Casino expansion.

Echo isn’t happy with the decision but it does not mean it’s going anywhere. It still has an exclusive casino license until 2019, and an 80-year license term.

Now read: The NSW Government Has Given Packer’s Crown Barangaroo Casino Proposal The All-Clear

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.