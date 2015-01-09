Wall Street Is Having Its Own Harvard V. Yale Hockey Game

AP Images Last year’s Yale/Harvard alumni game

Long-time rivals — Yale and Harvard — will face off in a highly-anticipated hockey game on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City for the second annual “Rivalry on Ice.”

And since Wall Street is brimming with Yale and Harvard grads, a bunch of financial professionals are getting together Saturday morning at Chelsea Piers to have their own Harvard v. Yale alumni game before the student match.

The Harvard alumni team includes, Brad Kwong (Harbinger Capital), Bobby Clark (Detwiler Fenton), James Coady (Sentinel Partners), Bryan Lonsinger (RBC Capital), Ben Storey (BMO), PO Michaud (Goldman Sachs), Ted Tutun (Jefferies) and Harry Schwefel (Point72 Asset Management).

The Yale alumni team is comprised of Jim Morrissey (BlackRock), Bob Burns (Glenview Capital), Scott Logie (Carlson Capital), Jeff Brow (BMO), Jeff Anderson (JPMorgan), Daryl Jones (Hedgeye), Jim Murphy (Belden Hill Partners) and Keith Fitzpatrick (KKR).

As for the student game Saturday night — Harvard’s team, which is ranked No. 3 in the country, will aim to even the score at this year’s game after their defeat to Yale in 2014.

“Anytime that Harvard and Yale face each other in business, academics or athletics it is extremely competitive and Saturday night will be no exception,” said Ben Sturner, the CEO of the Leverage Agency — the host of the event.

The “Rivalry on Ice” game starts at 8 p.m.

New York Rangers Hall of Famer Mark Messier will drop the ceremonial first puck with former New York Governor George Pataki and Hall of Famer Mike Richter.

Last year’s inaugural game sold out. There are still tickets available.

