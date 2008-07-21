Rival Studios Say The Dark Knight's $155 Million Is B.S.

Toldja so! An amazing weekend for The Dark Knight and the box-office in general: a self-reported $155.3 million for the latest Batman instalment , overtaking Spider-Man 3‘s $151.1 million, and $253 million in total movie receipts this weekend, beating the $218.4 million recorded the weekend Pirates of the Caribbean 2 opened on July 7, 2006.



The caped crusader actually shattered eight (!) records this weekend, which Media By Numbers helpfully calculated below.

But, but, but… These figures are still estimates as Sunday’s official numbers have yet to come in. Usually the official figures don’t deviate significantly from the Sunday estimates, but unfortunately, one recent example of that was last May when Warner Bros dramatically inflated its estimates for Speed Racer. This might explain why rival studios are questioning Warner Bros. Dark Knight numbers. Nikki Finke has more:

But debate quietly erupted this morning when rival studios began comparing Warner Bros’ box office reporting to their own. Four studios all report numbers below Warner Bros’ figures for Friday (around $67.1M) and Saturday (around $47.1M). They also believe Warner Bros’ Sunday estimate is too high. Several rival studios are even questioning whether this Batman instalment really beat Spidey 3 or not. But cooler heads are telling me that there’s bound to be number differences when sums these large are involved, plus there’s the added unknown of just how many extra screenings of Dark Knight did theatre managers around the country add at the last minute in their cities and towns. “I don’t think there is really a controversy. Maybe they are just a little on the aggressive side for Friday. But, regardless, they will break the record.” Perhaps rival studio eyebrows wouldn’t be raised had Warner Bros not played fast and loose with box office figures before — most recently, Speed Racer’s.

The Dark Knight‘s box-office records (in order of occurrence):

1 – LARGEST NUMBER OF OPENING THEATRES WITH 4,366 (MORE THAN THE 4,362 DEBUT THEATRES OF PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: AT WORLD’S END IN 2007).

2 – BIGGEST MIDNIGHT PREVIEW GROSS WITH $18.489 MILLION IN 3,040 THEATRES (BEATS STAR WARS EPISODE III: REVENGE OF THE SITH AND ITS $16.9 MILLION IN 2,915 THEATRES IN 2005).

3 – BIGGEST IMAX MIDNIGHT PREVIEWS SET AN NEW RECORD WITH $640,000 (INCLUDED IN THE $18.489 MILLION PREVIEW NUMBER).

4 – BIGGEST SINGLE-DAY GROSS IN BOX-OFFICE HISTORY WITH $67.850 MILLION (BESTS THE $59,841,919 SET BY SPIDER-MAN 3 IN 2007).

5 – BIGGEST OPENING WEEKEND GROSS IN BOX OFFICE HISTORY WITH $155.340 MILLION (BESTS THE $151,116 MILLION SET BY SPIDER-MAN 3 IN 2007).

6 – BIGGEST OPENING WEEKEND GROSS FOR AN IMAX RELEASE IN BOX OFFICE HISTORY WITH $6,214,061 MILLION IN 94 THEATRES WITH $66,107 PER THEATRE. (BESTS THE $4.7 MILLION SET BY SPIDER-MAN 3 IN 2007.) IMAX SHOWING AT FULL CAPACITY $1.9 MILLION ON SATURDAY ALONE.

7 – BIGGEST OPENING WEEKEND OF 2008 WITH $151.340 (BEATS INDIANA JONES AND THE KINGDOM OF THE CRYSTAL SKULL‘S $101.137 MILLION FROM MAY 23-25, 2008)

8 – BIGGEST JULY OPENING EVER (BEATS PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: DEAD MAN’S CHEST‘S $135,634,554 ON JULY 7, 2006).

