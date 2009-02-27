Rival Paper Hires Newly Jobless Rocky Mountain News Writers

Denver’s Rocky Mountain News announced it’d be shutting down today. Its parent, E.W. Scripps, said the city couldn’t afford two newspapers. Of course that means it can support one paper. And that paper now has a big advantage.



The Denver Post is the only paper is town, but it’s not going to rest on its laurels. It just hired 5% of the Rocky Mountain News staff. That might not sound like a bunch, but in this media climate, we’re sure those reporters are thrilled to have a job. Maybe newspapers will make it after all. We hope this works out for all parties involved.

Denver Post: Among those coming to The Post are some of the tabloid’s most high-profile writers, including columnists Mike Littwin, Tina Griego and Bill Johnson and political reporter Lynn Bartels, Denver Post Editor Greg Moore said in a memo.

…The Rocky Mountain News’ editorial-page editor, Vincent Carroll, will join The Post’s editorial board and write an op-ed column.

Sports columnist Dave Krieger will join Woody Paige and Mark Kiszla “creating an incredibly strong stable of sports columnists,” Moore said.

Burt Hubbard will work at database reporting for The Post’s City Desk. Lynn Bartels will cover the statehouse. Kevin Vaughan will be a Sunday writer and general-assignment reporter.

Business reporter Gargi Chakrabarty will cover energy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Judy DeHaas also will come aboard.

