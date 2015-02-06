Dramatic video captures two rival armed gangs fighting on a busy road in China

Dramatic CCTV footage has emerged from China, capturing the moment two rival armed gangs engaged in a huge brawl on a busy road in Jianxi Province.

In the video, several cars can be seen stopping amid traffic before dozens of men carrying weapons jump out and begin fighting in the street. According to local news reports, the violent scene was sparked by a conflict between two rival gang leaders.

No one was killed in the fight and injuries remain unreported.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.