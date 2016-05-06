This is literally the Ferrari of speedboats

RM Sotheby’s auction at the 2016 Historic Grand Prix of Monaco this month will include a great many beautiful items — like this surprisingly road-legal Porsche race car, this collection of cars from the 1920s, and several auction headlining Ferraris, including the last-ever 275 GTB/4 NART Spyder.

And speaking of Ferraris, one of them comes with not one, but two 390 horsepower V-8 engines.

And it floats.

It’s a 1990 Riva Ferrari 32, and it is the child of a collaboration between the great Enzo Ferrari and Gino Gervasoni, who was at the time the chairman of Cantieri Riva, one of the most celebrated speedboat makers in modern history.

The auction house estimates it will sell for $205,000 to $250,000. (€1 = $1.14)

“The appetite for ‘collector items’ like this has been alive and well since the 1970′, when a Riva was the only boat that any self-respecting celebrity would be seen in,” Alastair Walton, International Sales Director at Dominion Marine Media told Business Insider.

“Ferraris design team worked in conjunction with the Riva engineers and designers to add some classic Ferrari features that portrayed the family lineage. It is said that the Testarossa style air intake and the Formula 1 spoiler blend perfectly with the unmistakable Riva hull lines.”

Only 40 were built, and the project was at the time considered a flop.

Today, the limited production run has helped raise the collectability factor of the boat. It’s also a very usable plaything, Walton said.

