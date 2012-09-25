The Most Popular Snack Food In America

Photo: AP

Even though Ritz Crackers have been around for almost 80 years, they are still #1 in Americans’ hearts—and stomachs.YouGov BrandIndex polled U.S. consumers to discover which chips or crackers are the best perceived snack brands. And for the second year in a row, Ritz Crackers were proclaimed the ultimate favourite.



Rounding out the top five were Lay’s, Doritos, Fritos, and Orville Redenbacher. Wheat Thins, Cheetos, Tostitos, Pringles, and Triscuit all made the top 10 cut as well.

Fritos and Pringles each moved up a spot from last year, while Redenbacher and Triscuit dropped down one rank. But the snack brand to gain the most in American consumer perception was the up-and-coming Kettle Brand Chips at spot 14, though it has yet to break into the big 10.

The poll, which was conducted by YouGov BrandIndex’s Impression score, asked, “Do you have a general positive feeling about the brand?” Scores ranged from 100 to -100, and were compiled by subtracting negative feedback from positive. A score of zero meant equal positive and negative feedback.

See the top 10 snack rankings of 2012 below.

Photo: YouGov BrandIndex

