The Ritz-Carlton finally revealed the 2021 itineraries for its delayed and reportedly over-budget superyacht — and it will cost passengers around $5,000 to set sail. Here's a look inside the planned luxury cruise liner.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

The Ritz-Carlton hotel company is planning on taking luxury to the high seas.

In 2017, the company announced the building of three superyachts that are intended to “usher in a new way of luxury travel,” according to Herve Humler, the president and chief operating officer of The Ritz-Carlton said in a press release at the time. Bloomberg even called the planned cruises an experience for “the 1% of global travellers.”

The first ship was initially slated to set sail in late 2019, but as Business Insider’s Hillary Hoffower previously reported, the date was pushed to June 2020, and the ship is reportedly about $US55 million over budget.

Even still, The Ritz-Carlton recently released the itineraries for the 2021 season. The routes are varied, with voyages in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean each lasting roughly seven nights. According to the report, the variation of port cities is meant to inspire guests to stay aboard for more than one voyage. The base price for one passenger on one voyage is $US4,900.

The first ship set to sail, the Evrima, is somewhere between a private superyacht and a small cruise ship. It is designed to accommodate up to 298 guests across 149 suites, each with its own private terrace.

Here’s a closer look at renderings of the vessel alongside descriptions of the recently announced routes.

The first of the three Ritz-Carlton ships to sail will be the Evrima. The superyacht will have 149 suites — each with its own private terrace — and accommodate up to 298 guests.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is designed to defy cruise stereotypes, with a smaller carrying capacity and larger cabins than the typical cruise liner, in addition to luxurious lounging spaces, high-end dining options, and elite port cities.

The destinations for the 2021 season were just released, and they include hard-to-get-to spots in the Mediterranean, near the Greek Isles and Balearic Islands, as well as tiny towns in the Caribbean.

Other featured destinations include Puerto Rico, the British Virgin Islands, Barbados, and Aruba.

Most voyages will last seven nights. The itineraries, however, were designed with variety in mind to make it possible for guests to book two trips back-to-back without repeating any ports.

The ship is designed with lavish amenities to support longer stays. This includes multiple dining venues and lounging areas, including a bar called The Humidor that serves cigars and cognac.

It also has a full service spa — The Ritz-Carlton wants to achieve the same level of luxe hospitality at sea as it does on land.

The Evrima’s 2021 voyages have a base starting price of $US4,900 …

… but the ship is expected to set sail for the first time in June 2020.

