Tour The Stunning Shanghai Resort That Was Just Named The World's Best Hotel

Meredith Galante
ritz carlton

Photo: The Ritz-Carlton in Shanghai

The best hotel in the world is not on a remote beach or in the heart of Paris, but on the shores of Shanghai, according to Condé Nast traveller.The magazine just published its list of the best hotels in the world and the Ritz Carlton in the Pudong district of Shanghai was ranked number one by readers, 28,876 of whom voted in the annual poll.

The hotel features a spa, beautiful river views of vibrant Shanghai, and something called a “technology butler.”

This is what you see when you walk inside the the Ritz Carlton Shanghai.

You can get your shoes shined in the lobby.

The hotel has 285 guestrooms, many of which overlook the Huangpu River.

This room has a view of the Oriental Pearl Tower, an iconic TV tower on Pudong's skyline.

This is the interior of one of the suites. The decor is stunning.

The living room is fit for an entourage, and the flowers match the Oriental Pearl Tower outside.

Here's a double. The bathroom, visible in the background, is massive.

A tub with a view.

The dining area of one of the suites. You'll never have to leave.

This is the Chairman suite. It offers an expansive panorama of Shanghai.

This bathroom looks like a full-blown spa.

This is the Aura Lounge, down in the lobby.

This lounge, called the Club Lounge, has its own sampling menu.

Flair Bar serves tapas and raw seafood.

This is where the breakfast buffet is served--not a bad place to start the day.

The hotel also has a highly stylised wine cellar.

Guests dining at Scena, the hotel's Italian restaurant, can watch chefs work in the open kitchen.

Jin Xuan Room serves Cantonese traditional cuisine.

The hotel is the perfect spot for a wedding or banquet.

Or a business conference.

This is the 16,000-square-foot home, which has a 24-hour fitness studio.

The indoor pool lights up in blue.

The Ritz-Carlton may be the best, but these are the most expensive

DON'T MISS: The New Most Expensive Hotels In The World >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.