Tour The Stunning Shanghai Resort That Was Just Named The World's Best Hotel

Photo: The Ritz-Carlton in Shanghai

The best hotel in the world is not on a remote beach or in the heart of Paris, but on the shores of Shanghai, according to Condé Nast traveller.The magazine just published its list of the best hotels in the world and the Ritz Carlton in the Pudong district of Shanghai was ranked number one by readers, 28,876 of whom voted in the annual poll.



The hotel features a spa, beautiful river views of vibrant Shanghai, and something called a “technology butler.”

