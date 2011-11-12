Egypt Shut Down The Great Pyramid This Morning Fearing A Spiritual Takeover

Giza Pyramid

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Nov. 11, 2011 might not be as lucky as predicted.The date, which has been thought to be fortuitous for gamblers and various cultures, prompted the Egyptian government to shut down the largest Giza pyramid.



Government officials feared groups would try to hold spiritual ceremonies at the site at 11:11 a.m., according to the AP.

The Global Post reported “a number of foreign groups have been planning to conduct New Age, spiritual ceremonies inside and near the Great Pyramid, Cheops, on November 11.”

However, officials claimed it wasn’t a fear of rituals, but rather a need for maintenance that made them shut down the popular tourist destination.

The closures might have been overkill, however. Officials speaking to the AP by phone after 11:11 a.m. had passed reported seeing nothing unusual.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.