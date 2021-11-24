Rittenhouse says he fired former attorney Lin Wood because of his support for QAnon and election-fraud conspiracy theories

Kyle Rittenhouse. Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images

Kyle Rittenhouse criticized his former attorney, Lin Wood’s, for backing conspiracy theories.

Rittenhouse said he fired him over “all this QAnon and election fraud stuff.”

Rittenhouse has been feuding with his former lawyer since being acquitted of homicide.

Kyle Rittenhouse said that he fired his former attorney, Lin Wood, because of his belief in QAnon and election-fraud conspiracy theories.

Rittenhouse made the claim in an interview with NewsNation that aired on Tuesday, amid a legal feud with his former legal team over a $US2 ($AU3) million bail fund.

Last week Rittenhouse was acquitted homicide and attempted homicide after shooting dead two men during anti-racism protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year, and wounding a third.

Lin Wood speaks at a Trump rally on December 2, 2020, in Alpharetta, Georgia. Ben Margot/AP Photo

During the interview, host Ashleigh Banfield asked about his claim in a Fox News interview the previous night that Wood and John Pierce, his other attorney, sought to profit from his case by misusing a legal defense fund.

“Did she [Rittenhouse’s mother] fire him because she found out that the money was in the pot but wasn’t being put towards bail?” Banfield asked.

“We fired him,” Rittenhouse said, “because he was, like, going on with all this QAnon and election fraud stuff and just stuff we don’t agree with.”

Rittenhouse went on to say that concerns over Wood’s character were another reason for the firing.

“He’s insane… how he thinks he’s God and he just says all these weird things. Like ‘we’re going to keep that boy in jail because there’s not gonna be any… civil or criminal cases come the election,’ which is just complete insanity,” said Rittenhouse.

Insider has contacted Wood for comment on what Rittenhouse said.

Wood played a prominent role last year in pushing President Donald Trump’s false claim the election was stolen from him as a result of a vast plot by Democrats and their allies. He also has ties with the QAnon conspiracy-theory movement.

He told The Daily Beast on Monday that Rittenhouse’s claims against him were due to “misinformation” from people close to him.

The dispute between Rittenhouse and his former attorney centers on a $US2 ($AU3) million bail fund raised by Wood and Pierce.

Wood has claimed that the money is rightfully his as he spent $US700,000 ($AU969,893) on Rittenhouse’s legal expenses, and acted as a guarantor for loans made to the bail fund.