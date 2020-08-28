Suspected Kenosha gunman Kyle Rittenhouse fatally shot a protester after they threw a plastic bag at him, criminal complaint says

Scott Olson/Getty Kyle Rittenhouse cleaning up graffiti near the Kenosha County Courthouse on August 25, 2020, the night of the shootings in which he is charged.

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen accused of killing two protesters and injuring a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was charged by prosecutors on Thursday.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by The Daily Beast, a protester threw a plastic bag at Rittenhouse before the teen opened fire.

Rittenhouse is accused of shooting and killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz.

He travelled to Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday from his home in Antioch, Illinois, and joined groups of armed civilians who said they were protecting local businesses.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The teen accused of shooting and killing two protesters, and injuring a third, in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday, fired the shots after having a plastic bag thrown at him, according to a criminal complaint obtained by The Daily Beast.

Kyle Rittenhouse – a Blue Lives Matter fan and Trump supporter – was charged on five felony counts on Thursday over the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and injury of Gaige Grosskreutz.

The charges include first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, and a misdemeanour charge of possession of a deadly weapon.

The 17-year-old travelled up to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Illinois earlier Tuesday, and told a reporter for the conservative outlet The Daily Caller that he was there to protect local businesses from looting.

Kenosha has been the centre of regular protests since a local Black man, Jacob Black, was shot seven times by a Kenosha police officer during an arrest.

According to the criminal complaint, Rittenhouse was walking down a street in Kenosha around 11:45 p.m., alongside Richard McGinniss, a reporter for The Daily Caller.

At this point, the complaint said, Rosenbaum approached and tried to “engage” Rittenhouse, who was armed with a rifle.

According to videos of the incident reviewed by investigators, Rosenbaum – who the officers note appears unarmed – chased Rittenhouse as he ran across a parking lot, and threw an object at him.

“The object does not hit [Rittenhouse] and a second video shows, based on where the object landed, that it was a plastic bag,” the complaint says.

Shortly after, the complaint said, a loud bang was heard and a man shouts “F— you!” Then another four shots are heard and Rosenbaum falls to the ground, it said.

McGinniss told investigators that he didn’t hear the two exchange words, but that he believed Rosenbaum was trying to grab Rittenhouse’s gun when the teen fired.

According to the Milwaukee Medical Examiner’s Office, Rosenbaum died of multiple gunshots which hit his right groin, left hand, left thigh, and back.

After shooting Rosenbaum, the criminal complaint says that Rittenhouse made a phone call and could be heard on video saying “I just killed somebody.”

Protesters started chasing him, according to the complaint, with some yelling “Beat him up!” and “Get him! Get that dude!”

Several people tried to grab Rittenhouse’s gun, including Antony Huber, who was fatally shot in the chest, according to the medical examiner.

Gaige Grosskreutz was also shot in the arm as he approached the teen, and the complaint notes that he appeared to be holding a handgun.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Grosskreutz’s arm injury will require surgery.

Rittenhouse was taken into custody on Wednesday in his home state of Illinois. Because he is a minor, he is being held at a juvenile facility in Vernon Hills, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

Expanded Coverage Module: black-lives-matter-module

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.