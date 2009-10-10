Ritholtz: The Most Hated Rally Ain't Over

Barry Ritholtz thinks this rally isn’t over yet since still far too many investors are balking at the strength in stocks.



The Big Picture: I have noted previously that this is the most hated rally in Wall Street history. Many people — both pros and individuals — all have reasons as to why it must end badly: PPT, hyper-inflation, bad economy, etc. Most bull moves do not end when they are hated, they come to a halt and reverse when they become over-owned and over-loved.

He then explains that we haven’t yet made back what was lost during the panic sell-off of late last year. He plants himself firmly in the less-worse-is-better camp, to which we belong, by saying “After 7 months of Hell Purgatory feels pretty good.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.