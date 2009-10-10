Ritholtz: The Most Hated Rally Ain't Over

Vincent Fernando

Barry Ritholtz thinks this rally isn’t over yet since still far too many investors are balking at the strength in stocks.

The Big Picture: I have noted previously that this is the most hated rally in Wall Street history. Many people — both pros and individuals — all have reasons as to why it must end badly: PPT, hyper-inflation, bad economy, etc. Most bull moves do not end when they are hated, they come to a halt and reverse when they become over-owned and over-loved.

He then explains that we haven’t yet made back what was lost during the panic sell-off of late last year. He plants himself firmly in the less-worse-is-better camp, to which we belong, by saying “After 7 months of Hell Purgatory feels pretty good.”

Ritholtz's Most Hated Rally

