Ritholtz: How We Know It's A Bottom

While we doubt this THE low of the 2008-2010 recession, after a 5,000 point Dow drop, we are scaling in for a decent sized trade. Look for our commentary coming out later this week (after the holiday) reviewing the quantitative data analysing whether this a tradable low or not . . .

We, too, noticed that Cramer call.

See Also: Cramer: PANIC NOW AND SELL EVERYTHING!!!

