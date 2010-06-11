Ritholtz: Here's 10 Thoughts For Those Of You Buying (And Selling) BP

Photo: Greenpeace

The single most common emailed question I’ve gotten — from readers, from clients, from the media — is “Do you buy BP? If so, when, where and how?”

Before we proceed, please understand what my thought process is: I want us to consider, weigh and try to determine what the possible risks are versus the potential reward is in this stock.

I suggest those of you who are considering buying or selling BP think about the following 10 issues:

1) BP’s Stock is in Freefall: As the nearby chart shows, BP is down more than 50% from recent highs. Its 200 day moving average is up ~45% from current prices — near ~55. (click for larger chart)

The current market cap is about $100B, almost 40% below its Enterprise Value of $141.65B.

When making a trade in a stock like this, you want to do more than merely hope for a binary outcome – i.e., Make money or Lose money. The goal is to understand what the risks and rewards are, predetermine the losses/downside, and put ion the best risk/reward you can.

