From Deadspin, we get this video of Ritchard Gale, the bully who got bodyslammed, being interviewed on the local version of A Current Affair.



The interviewer asks if Ritchard is sorry. He says no and immediately backpedals, likely after some offscreen coaching by a parent or lawyer.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.