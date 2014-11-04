Singer Rita Ora Claims Twitter Was 'Hacked' After Failing To Get Fan Response

Pop singer Rita Ora has 3.95 million Twitter followers, but it appears the force of her fans may not be that strong.

On Halloween, Ora tweeted that she would release a new song next week if her fans retweeted her 100,000 times:

After a slow response, Ora’s account retweeted a sceptical fan:

After getting just 2,000 retweets, Ora allegedly deleted her initial post entirely.

The 23-year-old singer then went on the defence, tweeting that her account had been hacked:

By the way my Twitter got hacked somebody is threatening to release new music I’ve worked really hard on. Nothing comes out until I’m ready.

— Rita Ora (@RitaOra) October 31, 2014

Or the bots insist on it! When it’s ready we will drop music! Luckily I caught the hacker really quickly and deleted the post. Thank you!!

— Rita Ora (@RitaOra) October 31, 2014

Fans didn’t buy it.

@RitaOra lol we all know you are just mad you didn’t get 100,000 RT’s Cmon girl!!!

— BritneySpears (@DieWithoutBrit) October 31, 2014

Can I get to 7000 Twitter followers by tonight? I promise I won’t delete these tweet out of embarrassment if I don’t, unlike Rita Ora. Lol!

— 【 A N N 】 (@Annchirisu) November 2, 2014

Despite being prominently featured on Iggy Azalea’s current hit song “Black Widow,” Ora — who has been signed to Jay Z’s Roc Nation record label since 2009 — is still trying to build a personal fan base.

It appears Ora, like many celebrities, bought a hefty amount of her nearly 4 million Twitter followers.

According to TwitterAudit.com, the singer purchased 1,366,326 of her followers, which may explain the lackluster response to new music.

