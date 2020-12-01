Rita Ora says she feels 'particularly embarrassed' for breaking lockdown rules to throw a birthday party in London

Gotham/GC Images Rita Ora in New York City on January 17.

Singer Rita Ora apologised for putting “people at risk” by breaking lockdown restrictions to throw a 30th birthday party.

Pictures first published by The Sun show the singer alongside friends including Cara Delevingne entering a restaurant in West London over the weekend.

Ora will now reportedly pay a £10,000 ($US13,359) fine for breaching the lockdown rules.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Rita Ora has apologised for breaking England’s coronavirus lockdown rules to throw a 30th birthday party over the weekend.

Posting to her Instagram on Monday morning, Ora said that she had “attended a small gathering with some friends,” but she had come to realise that it was a “misguided” decision.

“I’m deeply sorry for breaking the rules and in turn understand that this puts people at risk,” she said. “This was a serious and inexcusable error of judgment. Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility.”

The singer continued: “I feel particularly embarrassed knowing first hand how hard people have worked to combat this terrible illness and being fully aware of the sacrifices that people and businesses have made to help keep us all safe. Even though this won’t make it right, I want to sincerely apologise.”

ritaora/Instagram The singer will reportedly pay the £10,000 fine.

The Sun, which first reported the story, said Ora attended the party at a restaurant in west London with “more than 30 people.”

Photographs published by the newspaper show Ora arriving at the restaurant with several others including model and actress Cara Delevingne. Later, two police officers can be seen looking through the windows of the restaurant and attempting to enter.

Under England’s lockdown restrictions, which end on Tuesday, it is against the law to meet more than one person you do not live with. Restaurants and bars are closed. Police officers currently have the power to stop large gatherings and issue fines up to Â£10,000 ($US13,359) for any breaches of the rules.

The Daily Mail reports that Ora has agreed to voluntarily pay the fine.

Read More:

People are just realising that both of Rita Ora’s parents are white, and now she’s being accused of ‘blackfishing’

Celebrities who have tested positive for the coronavirus

Everything that you can safely do outside of your home during the coronavirus outbreak, from grocery shopping to park visits

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.