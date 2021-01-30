People are condemning Rita Ora for reportedly paying a restaurant nearly $7,000 to ignore lockdown rules for a party

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Annabel’s Rita Ora in March 2020.

Rita Ora reportedly paid a restaurant to break coronavirus lockdown rules, and people are mad.

In November, the singer hosted a dinner with 15-20 people at a London eatery, BBC News reported.

Ora’s team reportedly gave the business £5,000 (about $US6,848) to bend rules prohibiting large parties.

People on Twitter are calling out Rita Ora after her team reportedly paid a London restaurant to flout coronavirus guidelines for the singer’s birthday party in November.

On Thursday, BBC News reported that the singer’s team offered Notting Hill eatery Casa Cruz Â£5,000 (or about $US6,848) to ignore lockdown rules that prohibited indoor events with people from different households.

Ora had also reportedly flown back from performing in Egypt a week before, and should have been quarantining due to travel guidelines, the report said.

The general manager of the restaurant later told police that between 15 to 20 people were present at Ora’s 30th birthday dinner on November 28.

And, according to the BBC News report, the singer’s team even requested to have CCTV footage turned off during the party.

CCTV hard drives were wiped two days after the party, per BBC News.

Ora apologised for the party several days later, calling it a “spur of the moment decision made with the misguided view that we were coming out of lockdown and this would be OK.”

“I’m deeply sorry for breaking the rules and in turn understand that this puts people at risk,” she wrote on Instagram. “This was a serious and inexcusable error of judgment. Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility.”

Despite her apology, people on social media still called out the singer after BBC News published the newest details about the incident.

Flicking through Sky News on my phone I've just seen these headlines next to each other.

"Hospital staff bring elderly couple dying with COVID-19 together for final moments"

"CCTV at Rita Ora's birthday party was switched off, police say"

I am angry and sad in equal measures — Grandad Wheels (@GrandadWheels) January 28, 2021

I didn’t even see my parents on my birthday for the first time in my life but Rita Ora can have a party? Make an example of her. — Jack Grigg ???? (@JackHGrigg) January 28, 2021

“Rita Ora made a mistake” they said, as her team offered £5K to break the COVID restrictions and turned off all the CCTV for 24 hours. Sis knew what she was doing. ???? — Alex Russell ???????? (@alexrussisdead) January 28, 2021

Stories like this continue to establish Rita Ora as arguably the most disliked pop act in the country and still her team manages to get her booked on every tv show imaginable, they must be the best management money can buy https://t.co/8LTxfgXJSe — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) January 28, 2021

LMAO she apologized and felt bad AFTER the fact. Girl, you thought this out and made sure it was done. You don’t feel bad about breaking the rules at all, you just feel bad that you were caught @RitaOra https://t.co/pqESpahUD9 — ???? (@themonaliciaa) January 29, 2021

Rah I thought this was gonna read “Rita Ora’s team offered a restaurant who was struggling £5,000 to remain in business” ???? https://t.co/fU2cCSiKel — Teniola (@teniolazai) January 28, 2021

In a plot twist that shocked no-one, @RitaOra is an awful human beinghttps://t.co/7KlTF5TWg1 — Paddy Freeland (@PaddyFreeland) January 28, 2021

The restaurant owner when Rita Ora bribed them with money pic.twitter.com/nR7n1Ht48B — Jo Frost’s Naughty Step (@supernannyreact) January 28, 2021

When you are watching @RitaOra on the @MaskedSingerUK, just remember this:

Failure to self isolate

Security team paid restaurant to switch off CCTV

Hard drives wiped

Fire doors locked

A shocking event that needs more than an apology and donation. #Intenthttps://t.co/TeoBuCqB1V — Tony P (@TonyP146) January 29, 2021

Representatives for Ora didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

This isn’t the first time the singer has caused an outcry on social media.

In August 2020, people accused the singer of “blackfishing” after a semi-viral tweet called attention to her white parentage.

“Finding out rita ora isn’t black at all and both of her parents are white albanians is so trippy. the girls BEEN blackfishing,” said the tweet, which has racked up nearly 100,000 likes and more than 20,000 retweets.

“Like the girl isn’t black in the slightest this is kinda freaking me out,” the Twitter user continued, adding that white women “really slip into black personas so easily.”

Ora’s family is from Kosovo, a self-declared independent country in the Balkan Peninsula whose population consists mainly of Albanian and Serbian people.

In 2016, Wendy Williams told Ora, “I thought you were half-Black and half-white, or something like that.”

Ora replied: “Everybody usually does. I might as well be. But no, I’m Albanian.”

Despite her white European heritage, Ora has gelled and styled her baby hairs and repeatedly tried box braids,cornrows, and afros â€” all of which are widely considered cultural appropriation when done by a non-Black person.

As Twitter users began realising she’s white, Ora was accused of intentionally misleading people into believing she’s a person of colour, a phenomenon known online as blackfishing.

