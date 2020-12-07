Rita Ora says she feels 'guilt and shame' for breaking lockdown rules for a second time

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Rita Ora.

Rita Ora has apologised “unreservedly” for failing to self-isolate after returning from a corporate event performance in Egypt.

The singer issued a statement that read: “I should have followed government advice and isolated myself for the required period. As you know, I didn’t follow government advice.”

Earlier this week, she apologised for putting “people at risk” by breaking lockdown restrictions to throw a 30th birthday party in London.

Singer Rita Ora has apologised after it emerged she failed to self-isolate for 14 days as required by UK government guidelines after returning from a performance in Egypt.

Ora had also faced criticism earlier this week after breaching the same London lockdown restrictions to throw a 30th birthday party at a restaurant in Notting Hill on November 28.

London’s lockdown restrictions, which ended on Tuesday, made it illegal to meet with more than one person from outside your household at the time.

The Mail on Sunday has since reported that the singer failed to self-isolate for the required 14 days following the international trip, and therefore broke lockdown restrictions for a second time.

Ora flew to Egypt on a private jet for the performance at the W Hotel in Cairo on November 21, returning to England the next day, and was paid a six-figure sum, according to the publication. Issuing an apology for her actions, she said she would donate her performance fee to charity, Sky News reports.

“I recently flew to Egypt to perform at a corporate event for a private company, where my travel party followed protocol and presented negative COVID tests upon entry, as required by Egyptian authorities,” Ora said in a statement, per The Guardian.

“Upon my return to Britain, I should have followed government advice and isolated myself for the required period,” the statement continued. “As you know, I didn’t follow government advice and â€¦ I apologise again, unreservedly. While I realise the apologetic words of a pop star might not carry much weight, especially one who has broken the rules like I have, I do realise some might seek to follow my example.

Ora added: “My message to them is simple: please don’t. The guilt and shame I’ve carried this week for my mistake aren’t worth it. Instead, continue to listen to the government advice and the voices of the heroes of the NHS and take the required precautions.”

Earlier this week, Ora had apologised for her “misguided” decision to throw a birthday party and that she felt “particularly embarrassed.”

“I’m deeply sorry for breaking the rules and, in turn, understand that this puts people at risk,” she said. “This was a serious and inexcusable error of judgment. Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were, and I take full responsibility.”

Ora voluntarily paid the Â£10,000 ($US13,359) fine for breaching lockdown rules following the birthday party, according to the Daily Mail.

