3 Risks Every Leader Should Take

Good leaders are reliable, hard-working, and always have a plan.

The very best ones, however, also take risks.

In a recent post on LinkedIn, Doug Dickerson, executive director at Management Moment Leadership Services, explains, “If you want to make your mark as a leader, then you will have to step out of your comfort zone and walk unfamiliar paths.”

Otherwise, it’s easy to fall into a trap of complacency and never distinguish yourself from the crowd.

Here are three risks Dickerson advises every leader take to elevate themselves from good to great:

Be alone.

Making tough calls and taking on extra responsibilities is most often a solo venture, and can get lonely, Dickerson says. But to become a great leader you have to go the extra mile, even if it means working by yourself to pursue your dream. “The risk of being alone will be measured against the comfort of the crowd, the accolades of admirers, and the security of your company,” Dickerson warns. Ultimately, the benefits of realising your dream should outweigh the risk of doing it alone.

Be misunderstood.

Being creative and following your vision will inevitably cause people to question, judge, or mistrust you. But many respected leaders thrive on challenges and build successful businesses by thinking outside the box, Dickerson says. Don’t let the fear of being misunderstood keep you from pursuing an idea or taking an unconventional approach on a project. Dickerson believes that if you’re willing to be misread and take criticism with a grain of salt, you’ll open yourself up to a whole new arena of personal growth.

Don’t be like everyone else.

What works for you isn’t going to be the right fit for someone else, and vice versa, so don’t force it. “Your aim is not about conforming to everyone around you, but rather discovering what is true about yourself and chasing after it,” Dickerson says. Instead of following the same path as the leaders that came before you, take a risk on forging your own.

Click here to read the full LinkedIn post.

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected] Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.