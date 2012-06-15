Even Canada Is Freaking Out About The Euro Crisis

In its June review of the Canadian financial system, the Bank of Canada said the country could face significant downside if the eurozone crisis accelerates, although Canadian banks had limited exposure to PIIGS debt.



Approximately eight per cent of Canadian bank tier one capital is held in Portuguese, Irish, Italian, Greek, and Spanish debt.

Below, the key risks the central bank is monitoring:

Photo: Bank of Canada

