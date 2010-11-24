Risk On: The Only Asian Market That Matters Tonight Is Higher

Don’t worry that the Nikkei is down moderately. It has some catch-up to play, and in general it’s been out of step with the world.



And don’t worry that Korea’s KOSPI is down, because it’s only down 0.7%, and the country just got shelled by a neighbour that could obliterate it, so really that’s a big win for the bulls.

The Hang Seng has opened up by about 1%, and since it’s Shanghai and Hong Kong wagging the market’s dog right now, that’s what matters. Shanghai is up by just under 1%.

US futures are also higher by about 0.5%.

