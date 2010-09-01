RISK ON: Chinese PMI And Australian GDP Give Markets A Boost

Maybe tomorrow the bulls will get the victory they thought they might have today.



Australian GDP just came out and at a pace of 1.2%, it was ahead of expectations of 0.9% (according to ForexLive).

And Chinese PMI of 51.7 was ahead of expectations of 51.5 and 51.2 last month, according to Bloomberg.

US futures are clearly getting a jolt this evening.

Photo: FinViz

