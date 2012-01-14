Everything Is Selling Off But Orange Juice

Photo: FinViz

The risk-off trade is on as multiple news outlets are reporting that downgrades of eurozone countries will come today. Stocks, oil, metals, agricultural commodities…everything is selling off.Everything but orange juice, which is up nearly 10% today. The price of Florida’s state fruit has seen tremendous volatility due to reports of fungus contamination.



Orange juice futures are off of their highs, but they’re still up over 6% on the ICE.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.