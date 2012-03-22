RISK OFF: Everything Is Selling Off

The dominos appear to be falling. Bad economic data from China, the eurozone, and the UK is causing everything to sell off.



Asian stock markets closed in the red, European stock markets are diving, and U.S. futures are pointing to a lower open in the U.S. markets.

Metals, energy, and food commodities are all selling off. Even gold, which some consider to be a safe haven, is down.

Photo: FinViz

