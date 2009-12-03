Risk Is Dead -- The VIX Is About To Hit A New Low

With Dubai concerns easing, the Volatility Index (VIX) is dropping like a rock again, down about 3.7% to 21.10 right now, which means that it is rapidly approaching a new all-time low for the year.



Whatever warnings you may be hearing from market commentators, the options market is priced for ever lower amounts of stock market volatility (risk) going forward.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.