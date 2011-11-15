See The Companies Sitting On Million-Dollar Piles Of Cash

Photo: 20somethingfinance

(Written by Rebecca Lipman. List compiled by Eben Esterhuizen, CFA)Fears of government intervention and regulatory changes are causing Asian and European companies to take cautious measures and refrain from spending. As a result, many are sitting tight on large piles of cash.



A survey by money manager Fidelity Worldwide Investment shows that companies in Europe and Asia feel that the slew of global economic problems pose a threat to sustaining existing sales. Without confidence in the future state of affairs, curbed spending and an emphasis on saving has become the defensive tactic of choice.

Consequences

But that may not be wise. “These issues trump other factors such as inflation, wage costs, pricing and companies’ financing positions,” writes Reuters. “The analysts, who follow thousands of companies, said most corporations planned to cut or keep constant their capital expenditures, freeze spending growth in IT and marketing and also keep employment levels constant.”

Matthew Sutherland, Fidelity Worldwide Investment’s head of research for Asia Pacific told Reuters nearly 90% of the analysts said the companies have stronger balance sheets today than they did in 2008 and 2009 – normally a positive attribute that would compel companies to spend.

“They are worried that they may have to survive a six-month period where global liquidity freezes again,” he adds. Together, Asian (excluding Japanese) companies are sitting on nearly $1 trillion in cash, while Europe has cash savings around $2.6 trillion.

M&A Opportunities

Large piles of cash are often used for mergers and acquisitions, yet M&A activity has largely been subdued. It may be reasonable to suppose that if the economy begins to look up, and if companies begin to feel confident in the future state of affairs, conditions would be right for a revival of growth through acquisitions.

“Sutherland declined to name companies his analysts researched, but data compiled by Thomson Reuters Lipper showed the firm’s biggest fund investing across Asia, Fidelity Funds-South East Asia, counted Hyundai Motor and Samsung Electronics among its top holdings.”

Investing Ideas – Companies with Strong Cash vs. Operating Expenses

With so many companies beefing up their cash positions, we wanted to take a closer look at some of the most liquid companies trading on U.S. markets.

To create this list, we started with a list of about 200 companies that have significant cash holdings relative to average quarterly operating expenses. All of the companies mentioned below have cash holdings that exceed 4 times the average quarterly operating expense.

In other words, all of these companies could function for more than four quarters without generating any revenue.

To further refine the list, we collected data on short seller trends, and identified a list of 10 cash-rich stocks that have seen a sharp decrease in the number of shares shorted over the last month. In other words, short sellers have reduced bets on price declines.

Short sellers think these cash-rich companies have more upside than downside–do you agree?

analyse These Ideas (Tools Will Open In A New Window)

1. Access a thorough description of all companies mentioned

2. Compare analyst ratings for all stocks mentioned below

3. visualise annual returns for all stocks mentioned

List sorted by the ratio of cash holdings vs. average operating expense.

1. TiVo Inc. (TIVO): Provides technology and services for television solutions, including digital video recorders (DVRs) and connected televisions in the United States and internationally. Average quarterly operating expense over the last five quarters at $43M, vs. most recent cash and short term investments at $627.83M, implies a Cash / Avg. Operating Expense ratio at 14.6. Shares shorted have decreased from 15.25M to 14.09M over the last month, a decrease which represents about 1.06% of the company’s float of 109.15M shares.

2. Theravance Inc. (THRX): Engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule medicines for various therapeutic areas, including respiratory disease, bacterial infections, and central nervous system (CNS)/pain. Average quarterly operating expense over the last five quarters at $28.67M, vs. most recent cash and short term investments at $265.17M, implies a Cash / Avg. Operating Expense ratio at 9.25. Shares shorted have decreased from 7.35M to 6.89M over the last month, a decrease which represents about 1.08% of the company’s float of 42.47M shares.

3. Endeavour International Corporation (END): Engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. Average quarterly operating expense over the last five quarters at $22.21M, vs. most recent cash and short term investments at $185.03M, implies a Cash / Avg. Operating Expense ratio at 8.33. Shares shorted have decreased from 5.84M to 5.40M over the last month, a decrease which represents about 1.72% of the company’s float of 25.63M shares.

4. Complete Genomics, Inc. (GNOM): Develops and commercializes a DNA sequencing platform for human genome sequencing and analysis. Average quarterly operating expense over the last five quarters at $16.42M, vs. most recent cash and short term investments at $126.41M, implies a Cash / Avg. Operating Expense ratio at 7.7. Shares shorted have decreased from 2.38M to 1.99M over the last month, a decrease which represents about 3.82% of the company’s float of 10.22M shares.

5. Sangamo Biosciences Inc. (SGMO): Engages in the research, development, and commercialization of zinc finger DNA-binding proteins (ZFPs) for gene regulation and gene modification in the United States. Average quarterly operating expense over the last five quarters at $11.94M, vs. most recent cash and short term investments at $91.49M, implies a Cash / Avg. Operating Expense ratio at 7.66. Shares shorted have decreased from 8.42M to 6.57M over the last month, a decrease which represents about 3.71% of the company’s float of 49.81M shares.

6. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (GCAP): Operates as an online provider of retail and institutional foreign exchange trading and related services. Average quarterly operating expense over the last five quarters at $49.56M, vs. most recent cash and short term investments at $371.2M, implies a Cash / Avg. Operating Expense ratio at 7.49. Shares shorted have decreased from 1.43M to 1.28M over the last month, a decrease which represents about 3.43% of the company’s float of 4.37M shares.

7. Digital River Inc. (DRIV): Provides outsourced e-commerce solutions worldwide. Average quarterly operating expense over the last five quarters at $88.77M, vs. most recent cash and short term investments at $664.23M, implies a Cash / Avg. Operating Expense ratio at 7.48. Shares shorted have decreased from 4.90M to 4.16M over the last month, a decrease which represents about 2.06% of the company’s float of 35.93M shares.

8. Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN): Focuses on the development and commercialization of monoclonal antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Average quarterly operating expense over the last five quarters at $53.19M, vs. most recent cash and short term investments at $361.7M, implies a Cash / Avg. Operating Expense ratio at 6.8. Shares shorted have decreased from 28.00M to 25.28M over the last month, a decrease which represents about 2.4% of the company’s float of 113.13M shares.

9. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG): Engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Williston basin, the United States. Average quarterly operating expense over the last five quarters at $12.08M, vs. most recent cash and short term investments at $77.38M, implies a Cash / Avg. Operating Expense ratio at 6.4. Shares shorted have decreased from 21.49M to 19.85M over the last month, a decrease which represents about 2.88% of the company’s float of 56.95M shares.

10. VMware, Inc. (VMW): Provides virtualization and virtualization-based cloud infrastructure solutions primarily in the United States. Average quarterly operating expense over the last five quarters at $702.19M, vs. most recent cash and short term investments at $3976.7M, implies a Cash / Avg. Operating Expense ratio at 5.66. Shares shorted have decreased from 4.35M to 3.39M over the last month, a decrease which represents about 1.23% of the company’s float of 77.90M shares.

Interactive Chart: Press Play to see how analyst ratings have changed for the stocks mentioned above. Analyst ratings sourced from Zacks Investment Research.



&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;Your browser does not support iframes.&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.