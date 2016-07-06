Asian markets are in turmoil

Photo: JIJI PRESS/ AFP/ Getty Images.

It’s not been a good session for risk assets in Asia, so far at least.

Stocks are offered, commodities, outside of precious metals, are falling while currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollar are coming under pressure.

The British pound, in the news a bit recently, is also in free-fall, dropping to as low as 1.2801 against the US dollar. GBP/USD currently trades at 1.2885, down 1.04% for the session.

Safe havens such as gold, silver, government bonds and currencies such as the US dollar and yen are bid.

Concerns over the outlook for the global economy, once again emanating from Europe, are driving the losses today.

A weak Chinese yuan fix from the People’s Bank of China earlier in the session also isn’t helping.

Here’s the regional scorecard as at 2pm AEST in Sydney.

Stocks

ASX 200 5168.90 , -59.10 , -1.13%

5168.90 , -59.10 , -1.13% Nikkei 225 15267.08 , -402.25 , -2.57%

15267.08 , -402.25 , -2.57% Shanghai Composite 3001.07 , -5.33 , -0.18%

3001.07 , -5.33 , -0.18% Hang Seng 20340.46 , -410.26 , -1.98%

20340.46 , -410.26 , -1.98% KOSPI 1947.54 , -42.31 , -2.13%

1947.54 , -42.31 , -2.13% Straits Times 2864.67 , -5.89 , -0.21%

2864.67 , -5.89 , -0.21% S&P 500 Futures 2072.00 , -10.75 , -0.52%

Forex

USD/JPY 100.83 , -0.87 , -0.86%

100.83 , -0.87 , -0.86% USD/CNY 6.7034 , 0.0143 , 0.21%

6.7034 , 0.0143 , 0.21% AUD/USD 0.7426 , -0.0032 , -0.43%

0.7426 , -0.0032 , -0.43% NZD/USD 0.7096 , -0.0056 , -0.78%

0.7096 , -0.0056 , -0.78% AUD/JPY 74.88 , -0.97 , -1.28%

74.88 , -0.97 , -1.28% EUR/USD 1.1050 , -0.0025 , -0.23%

1.1050 , -0.0025 , -0.23% GBP/USD 1.2885 , -0.0136 , -1.04%

1.2885 , -0.0136 , -1.04% USD INDEX 96.336 , 0.1700 , 0.18%

Commodities

Gold $1,367.36 , $11.67 , 0.86%

$1,367.36 , $11.67 , 0.86% Silver $20.24 , $0.33 , 1.64%

$20.24 , $0.33 , 1.64% WTI Futures $46.33 , -$0.27 , -0.58%

$46.33 , -$0.27 , -0.58% Copper Futures ¥37,250 , -¥370 -0.98%

¥37,250 , -¥370 -0.98% Iron Ore Futures ¥423.50 , -¥12.50 , -2.87%

10-Year Bond Yields

Australia 1.858%

1.858% New Zealand 2.240%

2.240% Japan -0.279%

-0.279% Germany -0.184%

-0.184% UK 0.771%

0.771% US 1.350%

