Meet The Next YouTube Stars Poised To Make Over $100,000 A Year

The fine folks over at YouTube sent us a list of partners that they think will be the next breakout stars in 2011.Looking at their subscriber growth and overall views, YouTube thinks these up-and-coming partners certainly have the potential to join the top YouTubers making six-figures a year.



We talked to YouTube and the partners on the list to find out why these guys (and gal) are poised for a breakout year. We also ranked each of them on who’s more likely to make a viral statement this year.

So, without further ado, here are your next favourite YouTube stars.

8. Anthony Persaud What he does: Instructional salsa dance videos Why apersaud will breakout: People's obsession with reality TV dance shows like Dancing With The Stars has carried over to the web. Persaud's videos teach aspiring dancers of all levels how to salsa, and judging by his channel's subscriber growth rate and viewership, people want to learn. Learn to Dance Salsa: Basic Steps for Beginners 7. Robert Homayoon What he does: How-to videos of niche interests and hobbies like origami folding and solving Rubik's cubes Why RobH0629 will breakout: 'No one else really does what he does,' says a YouTube spokesperson. His subscriber growth has shot up in the past three months, and he's also expanding his lessons to juggling, pool, and chess. How to Make an Origami Boomerang What he does: An aspiring rapper who lost everything he had in Hurricane Katrina except for one thing -- his 'book of raps.' Why BettaWithToast will breakout: Since the tragedy, 'Betta' has committed himself to his music and to becoming a better rapper. He's also doing the nearly impossible task of posting a video onto YouTube everyday. 5. New Left Media – Chase Whiteside & Erick Stoll What they do: Attend political events and rallies to do 'man on the street' interviews Why NewLeftMedia will breakout: The duo of Chase Whiteside and Erick Stoll are still in school, but Stoll tells us that they have an increasing desire to work on their channel full-time. New Left Media could be following in the footsteps of The Young Turks, who have proven that a political talk show can make it to the top of YouTube. SARAH PALIN BOOK SIGNING - Interviews with Supporters 4. Catherine Valdes What she does: A vlog about her life and as an employee of photoblogging startup DailyBooth Why catrific will break out: Valdes could join the upper echelon of YouTube due to the fact that there aren't that many notable female vloggers. Catrific could be the next iJustine or real-life lonelygirl15, and she also tells us that she wants to be the face of YouTube when it comes to the tech and startup scene. DailyBooth Office Tour!!! White-Ra vs DIMAGA Game 4 Semi Finals of Root Gaming's WARZONE 2. Cute Win Fail What they do: Show videos that didn't make it on TV shows like America's Funniest Home Videos; obviously, these videos are either 'cute,' 'win,' or 'fail.' Why CuteWinFail will breakout: Each video they show has the potential to turn into a viral hit. The channel is backed by YouTube star Philip DeFranco, who knows a thing or two about building a YouTube brand, and hosted by YouTube personality Toby Turner. Episode 16 (Cute, Win, or Fail?) 1. Kurt Hugo Schneider What he does: Produces and covers pop songs often featuring other talented amateur musicians. Why KurtHugoSchneider will breakout: Two words: Justin Bieber. The teenage sensation was discovered by a record executive who saw the young Canadian cover songs on YouTube. Schneider certainly has the musical talent, but he's also using YouTube to showcase his filmmaking ability. Schneider's videos are much more polished than Bieber's were, and he's in the middle of shooting College Musical -- a movie based off of the popular High School Musical series. Love The Way You Lie - MASHUP And Find Out Which YouTubers Made Our January Power Rankings... THE WORLD'S MOST POWERFUL YOUTUBE STARS

