30 AND UNDER: Rising Stars In NY Tech Who Find Hot Startup Deals And Manage Millions Of Dollars

CeCe Cheng CeCe Cheng is director of First Round Capital’s Dorm Room Fund.

When you’re a venture capitalist investing in startups, it takes about seven years to know if you’re doing a good job or not. That’s how long it generally takes for a startup to exit and for you to know if you made a great investment or put money into a major flop.

There are a bunch of 20-somethings in New York who are helping source deals for their firms. They’re taking board seats and being handed millions of dollars to find the best new companies around.

A few 20-somethings have left traditional firms and raised tens of millions of dollars for their own funds.

We rounded up a list of people who have already accomplished a lot in the New York startup scene. If they keep at it, they could become the next Ron Conways, Fred Wilsons, and Bill Gurleys.

Max Stoller was formerly an engineer for a startup that was acquired by Groupon. Now he sources deals like Soylent for Lerer Ventures. Max Stoller Age: 23 Title: Senior Associate, Lerer Ventures Deals led: Soylent, Runscope. Stoller was previously an engineer at HyperPublic, a startup that was acquired by Groupon, and an intern at Foursquare. Caitlin Strandberg helped launch Flybridge Capital Partner's NYC office. She sits in on BetterCloud board meetings, and organizes a slew of events for women and up-and-comers in tech. Caitlin Strandberg, Associate at Flybridge Capital Partners Age: 25 Title: Associate, Flybridge Capital Partners Startups she's worked with: Attends board meetings for BetterCloud. Co-hosts Women in VC lunches, breakfasts/events for young VCs in NYC, runs an email group of young VCs in NYC and hosts the Option Pool Party, a big event for up-and-coming tech talent in NYC startups. She was also Flybridge's first NYC hire and helped the firm open the office in 2012. Jesse Beyroutey previously worked for Insight Venture Partners and is now an associate at IA Ventures. He has a board seat and is an observer at DigitalOcean. Jesse Beyroutey, associate at IA Ventures Age: 24 Title: Associate at IA Ventures. Startups he's involved with: On the board of Updater, and observer at DigitalOcean, Sight Machine, Transcriptic, TransferWise, and Twice. He previously worked for Insight Venture Partners. Zack Schildhorn led the Shapeways deal for Lux Capital where he's a VP and director. Zack Schildhorn Age: 29 Title: Vice President and Director, Operations at Lux Capital Deals led and board seats: Led Lux Capital's deal for 3-D printing company Shapeways where he also serve as a board observer and Sols Systems, another 3-D printing company in NYC that's reinventing orthotics and insoles with 3-D scanning and printing technologies. Schildhorn is on the board of Sols. Brittany Laughlin ran a startup, Gtrot, that was funded by Groupon executives. Now she's at Union Square Ventures. Age: 28 Title: General Manager, Union Square Ventures What she's accomplished: Laughlin aids in deal sourcing at Union Square Ventures and assists startups in the portfolio. Prior to joining USV she was an entrepreneur who co-founded travel startup Gtrot, which was backed by the Groupon co-founders. Spencer Lazar worked for Accel Partners and Insight Venture Partners. Now he's a principal at General Catalyst. Spencer Lazar Age: 29 Title: Principal, General Catalyst Deals led: L2, Loyalblocks. Before joining General Catalyst, Lazar worked for Accel Partners and Insight Venture Partners. He also co-founded a startup called Spontaneously. Weston Gaddy co-founded a Y Combinator startup before joining Bain Capital, where he's sourced deals such as TapCommerce and supports Rent the Runway. Weston Gaddy Age: 29 Title: Principal, Bain Capital Partners Deals led/board seat or observer: Gaddy has helped lead investments in TapCommerce, Persado, 800-Dentist, EcoSense, CQuotient, Kenshoo, EcoSense, LinkedIn and Boston Heart. Gaddy also directly supports startups such as MediaRadar, HookLogic, and Rent the Runway. Prior to joining Bain, Gaddy co-founded a Y Combinator startup Frogmetrics. Talia Goldberg is a rising star at Bessemer Venture Partners. Before that, she worked for Foursquare and Simple. Talia Goldberg Age: 23 Title: VC at Bessemer Venture Partners Deals led/board seat or observer: Goldberg has led two deals for BVP that have not yet been announced. Prior to joining Bessemer, she participated in First Round Capital's Dorm Room Fund, interned in Foursquare's business development department, and worked with banking startup Simple, which was recently acquired by Spanish bank BBVA for $US117 million. Stephanie Weiner is still in college but she's already backed a bunch of startups and built a solar-power pontoon boat. Stephanie Weiner Age: 21 Title: Partner, First Round Capital's Dorm Room Fund What she's accomplished: Weiner is still in college, but you'd never know it from her resume. She was a founding partner of First Round Capital's Dorm Room Fund at UPenn where she led two deals (Glass-U and another one that hasn't been announced yet) and helped find many others. She has also served on a student venture fund, The Weiss Tech House Innovation Fund, which listens to multiple student pitches per week and awards grants. Weiner has also interned with Merrill Lynch and Blackstone Group. She's an entrepreneur and has co-created a solar-powered pontoon boat that collects data in the ocean. Rohit Gupta helped find PS Dept and Y Combinator startup Kimono Labs for High Line Venture Partners. Rohit Gupta Age: 28 Title: Director, High Line Venture Partners Deals led/board seat or observer: Gupta has sourced deals including PS Dept, Pagevamp, and recent Y Combinator startup, Kimono Labs. Prior to joining High Line, Gupta was an analyst, and later an associate at RBS Global Banking & Markets. Craig Wilson recently backed a former VC's startup, Bond Street, at Founder Collective. Craig Wilson Age: 29 Title: Associate, Founder Collective Deals led/board seat or observer: Wilson most recently sourced Bond Street, a new startup created by former Spark Capital associate David Haber. It's a small- to medium-size business-lending platform. Will Gaybrick is a general partner at Thrive Capital, which has invested in startups like Harry's and Instagram. Will Gaybrick Age: 29 Title: Partner, Thrive Capital Deals led/board seat or observer: Gaybrick is the newest partner at Thrive Capital and he sits on the board of Spree and Tic Tail. He's also on the board of two other companies that have not yet been announced. Prior to Thrive, Gaybrick worked for Blackstone as well as Chris Dixon's startup, Hunch. Chris Paik joined Joshua Kushner shortly after Thrive Capital was formed. He was there for the Instagram acquisition and has sourced lots of his own deals such as Twitch. Age: 27 Title: Partner, Thrive Capital Deals led/board seat or observer: Paik led Thrive's investment in Twitch and Assembly. He joined Josh Kushner's firm in 2010 shortly after it was founded and has aided in major deals like an investment in Instagram. Zander Farkas led Greycroft's investment in stealth startup Button and created a group for up-and-coming VCs, Next Gen Dinners. Zander Farkas Age: 28 Title: Venture Investor, Greycroft Partners Deals led/board seat or observer: Farkas led Greycroft's investment in stealth startup Button. He's a board observer for Wochit, BetterCloud, Merchantry, 9Flats, and JW Player. A company he was a board observer for, Tagman, was just acquired. Farkas is also a mentor at Blueprint Health, where he has worked with more than 25 companies and he's an adviser to one of its startups, Luminate Health. Additionally, Farkas created Next Gen Dinners, a series of dinners for up-and-coming VCs in the New York City area. Katie Frankel manages due diligence, community management, and social media for ffVC. Age: 26 Title: Director of Community, ff Venture Capital What she's accomplished: Frankel manages due diligence, community management, and social media for ffVC. Prior to joining ffVC she was a chief analyst at Trifecta Platform. Kane Hsieh helped RRE Ventures find drone startup Airware. Before that he worked for a robotics company in Las Vegas. Kane Hsieh Age: 23 Title: Associate, RRE Deals led/board seat or observer: Airware, Floord, Imgix. Prior to joining RRE, Hsieh was a developer at a Las Vegas robotics company, Romotive. CeCe Cheng launched First Round Capital's Dorm Room Fund and hunts for the best new startups on college campuses. Age: 28 Title: Director, Dorm Room Fund at First Round Capital Deals led/board seat or observer: For the past few years, Cheng has launched and run First Round Capital's Dorm Room Fund, an investment vehicle that works with students at four college campuses to find innovative new startups there. So far, DRF has funded 40 companies. Nicola Korzenko works closely with startups such as Poptip, Songza, NewsCred, Memoir, Bark + Co, and Splash at Lerer Ventures. Age: 29 Title: Head of Platform, Lerer Ventures What she's accomplished: Korzenko is one of the 'always-on' advisers to startups at Lerer Ventures. She spends time advocating for portfolio companies with external shareholders and helping founders with business development, fundraising, product feedback, recruiting, and more. She works closely with Poptip, Songza, NewsCred, Memoir, Bark + Co, and Splash. Brian Watson Brian Watson Age: 24 Title: Union Square Ventures What he's accomplished: Brian Watson has been helping source deals at one of the top firms in the world for the past few years. Union Square Ventures has invested in smash hits such as Zynga, Twitter and Etsy. Prior to joining USV, Watson worked for Gilt Groupe, fashion company that's preparing to go public. BREAKOUT STAR: Nikhil Kalghatgi worked for Softbank Capital. Now he's a partner in a new fund he co-founded, Vast Ventures. Nikhil Kalghatgi Age: 30 Title: Partner, Vast Ventures Deals led and board seats: Kalghatgi has led deals for Recombine and Triage in the past month. He sits on the boards of Keychain Logistics, NowthisNews, and MobileDay. BREAKOUT STAR: Mike Brown Jr. left AOL Ventures to raise his own $US30 million fund. He's invested in startups like Qwiki and Sailthru. Age: 30 Title: Founder, Bowery Capital Deals led: mParticle, Wizeline, Codecademy, Sailthru, and Moat. Personally invested in Qwiki, a startup that Yahoo bought for tens of millions of dollars. Here are some other people you should know in New York: SA 100: The coolest people in New York tech »

