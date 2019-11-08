Business Insider wants your nominations for the next leaders of self-driving car tech

Kyodo News Stills via Getty Images A fleet of Uber’s self-driving test vehicles in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Business Insider is working on a list of the generation of self-driving technology leaders.

Let us know who is making waves in the autonomous field by November 22.

The list will include everyone from engineers to designers, maps experts, AI, and more.

Who are the rising stars in the world of autonomous driving?

Business Insider has already profiled visionary founders and rock-star executives, and now we want to know who the next generation of leaders are.

Submit your nominations via this form by November 22. We’ll aim to have the list out by the end of the year. Please include your contact information and as many details as possible on why your nominee deserves to be recognised.

The only requirements are that the person be actively working in a field directly related to autonomous vehicles – and be less than 30 years old. That means more than engineers can – and will – be represented. We’ll be considering the entire ecosystem, including mapping, computer vision, sensor hardware, automotive architecture, safety, legal and regulatory, and more.

We’re looking for the best and brightest young individuals who are killing it in the industry, making notable contributions or accomplishments ahead of their class in the field.

Business Insider reporters and editors will pick the top nominees for the list, which should be published before the end of the year, based on their contributions to the field thus far.

Questions? Reach out to [email protected].

