4.2 million Americans could be displaced by rising sea levels this century -- see if your county is at risk

A recent study published in Nature Climate Change projects over 4 million residents of the continental United States could be affected if sea levels rise three feet by the end of the century. The researchers calculated the number of at-risk residents by looking at coastal areas expected to be inundated by sea level rise and estimating the population of those regions in 2100 using population trend data.

