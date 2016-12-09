4.2 million Americans could be displaced by rising sea levels this century -- see if your county is at risk

A study published in Nature Climate Change projects that over 4 million residents of the continental US could be affected if sea levels rise 3 feet by the end of the century.

The researchers calculated the number of at-risk residents by looking at coastal areas expected to be inundated by sea-level rise and estimating the population of those regions in 2100 using population-trend data.

Alex Kuzoian contributed reporting on a previous version of this article.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.