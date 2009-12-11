Morgan Stanley: Here's How Rising Rates Will Dominate The Market In 2010

2010 will be an very unusual year for global markets.Rates will be rising across most of the world, but from absurdly low and stimulative levels.

Thus to call it a year of interest rate tightening might be an overstatement.

According a 2010 economic piece from Morgan Stanley’s global economics team, this will be a dominant theme for the coming year.

Thus the ‘Triple A Liquidity Cycle’ will continue!

[slide

permalink=”rates-will-rise-in-2010-but-stay-very-stimulative-1″

central banks to start exiting around mid-2010…

While we believe the exit will be the dominant

central banks to start exiting around mid-2010…

While we believe the exit will be the dominant

Source: Morgan Stanley: 2010 Outlook: From Exit to Exit

global economic outlook that we see as highly relevant for investors in 2010.’

Source: Morgan Stanley: 2010 Outlook: From Exit to Exit“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b210fac0000000000cbc55e/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

'A tale of two worlds: We forecast 4% global GDP growth in 2010, but this

masks two very different stories.

One is a still fairly tepid recovery for the

advanced economies.

The other is a much more positive outlook for emerging

advanced economies.

Source: Morgan Stanley: 2010 Outlook: From Exit to Exit

markets, where we forecast output to grow by 6.5% in 2010.’

Source: Morgan Stanley: 2010 Outlook: From Exit to Exit“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b210fd4000000000011b613/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

'Importantly, however, we point out that official rates

title=”The liquidity cycle will continue!”

2011.

This would leave what we have dubbed the 'triple A' liquidity cycle

2011.

bonanza and economic recovery, fairly intact next year.'

Source: Morgan Stanley: 2010 Outlook: From Exit to Exit

bonanza and economic recovery, fairly intact next year.’

Source: Morgan Stanley: 2010 Outlook: From Exit to Exit“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b210fe20000000000379c04/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

Source: Morgan Stanley: 2010 Outlook: From Exit to Exit

title=”Thus even our bearish scenario expects the global economy to keep growing.”

content=”Source: Morgan Stanley: 2010 Outlook: From Exit to Exit“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b211011000000000005632c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”in-the-developed-world-america-will-have-one-of-the-fastest-gdp-growth-rates-5″

2010.'

Source: Morgan Stanley: 2010 Outlook: From Exit to Exit

2010.’

Source: Morgan Stanley: 2010 Outlook: From Exit to Exit“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b210ff5000000000095e252/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

Source: Morgan Stanley: 2010 Outlook: From Exit to Exit

title=”But Asia (AXJ) will lead the world, growing faster than even other emerging markets.”

content=”Source: Morgan Stanley: 2010 Outlook: From Exit to Exit“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b21101f00000000008bafe6/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

Source: Morgan Stanley: 2010 Outlook: From Exit to Exit

title=”Encouragingly, global manufacturing will continue to rebounding as well.”

content=”Source: Morgan Stanley: 2010 Outlook: From Exit to Exit“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b21103b00000000001b4fb1/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

'Sovereign and inflation risks up: The next crisis is likely to be a crisis of

confidence in governments' and central banks' ability to shoulder the rising

public sector debt burden without creating inflation.'

Source: Morgan Stanley: 2010 Outlook: From Exit to Exit

public sector debt burden without creating inflation.’

Source: Morgan Stanley: 2010 Outlook: From Exit to Exit“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b21102d00000000005f7017/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

Source: Morgan Stanley: 2010 Outlook: From Exit to Exit

title=”On the commodities front, prices will hold their ground, but we don’t see a huge rally.”

content=”Source: Morgan Stanley: 2010 Outlook: From Exit to Exit“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2110a00000000000b8db43/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

Source: Morgan Stanley: 2010 Outlook: From Exit to Exit

title=”Overall, the U.S. will indeed have a moderate recovery, with falling unemployment in 2011.”

content=”Source: Morgan Stanley: 2010 Outlook: From Exit to Exit“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2110c300000000005121b9/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”thus-dont-lose-hope-11″

title=”Thus don’t lose hope.”

content=”Sourced via Morgan Stanley, 2010 Outlook: From Exit to Exit, Joachim Fels, December 9th, 2009.“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aa6a83332b2c7624ad9a897/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

