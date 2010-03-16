Rising Inflation In China Has Consumer Doing The Exact Opposite Of What Everyone Wants

Whoops.



Shanghai Daily:

CHINESE urban residents prefer to tighten their belts as inflation expectations pinched consumers, a central bank survey said today.

More than half of respondents said current prices were “too high to afford”, a record high since the central bank first conducted the national survey in 1999 in 50 major cities, the People’s Bank of China said on its Website today.

