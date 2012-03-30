Rising Fuel Costs Are Not The Only Reason Airfare Is Going Up

Photo: Flickr/Digital Cat

As the summer season nears, so does the prospect of higher fuel costs.And airlines have been charging more for airfare as the cost of jet fuel goes up, AFP Relaxnews reports.



But airfare costs have increased at a higher rate than jet fuel costs, which have only gone up 3.6 per cent in the last year, writes AFP.

George Hobica, president of Airfarewatchdog.com, told AFP that airfare is going up for many reasons. But the main one might be that the airline industry “has lost billions over the last decade,” and is trying to make up for the years it went with empty seats.

With economic optimism in the air, now is as good a time as any to raise prices, though flyers may not be too pleased.

