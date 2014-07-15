Rising Australian Country Music Star Melody Pool Recorded A Killer Lana Del Rey Cover

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Melody Jane Pool hails from Kurri Kurri in the Hunter Valley. The 22-year-old country music singer released her debut album, The Hurting Scene, last year – an album recorded in Nashville and released independently, thanks to crowd-funding support.

Critic Iain Shedden called it “one of the most accomplished debuts by an Australian singer-songwriter for many years”, giving it 4.5 stars.

Pool is now signed to Mushroom and Liberation and has just released this cover of Video Games, the Lana Del Rey hit.

Pool’s potential was discovered at last year’s Tamworth Country Music Festival when she was named Best Songwriter at Telstra Road To Discovery, the competition for emerging songwriters. Her breakup song, Henry, a raw, fragile and emotional guitar ballad, about the end of her relationship with a fellow musician due to an affair, wowed the judges.

You can listen to it here.

She’s currently on tour, playing Melbourne’s Fitzroy Town Hall onj July 18 and Sydney’s Newtown Social Club on August 2.

In the meantime, enjoy her voice and this cover.

