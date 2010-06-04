Riser Has Been Ripped Open By The Shears -- Dramatic Step Coming Within Hours

Gus Lubin
BP has managed to cut through the riser pipe and will proceed with the Lower Marine Riser Package later today. Coast Guard Admiral Thad Allen called this “good news” and a “significant step” in the Deepwater Disaster.

But here’s the bad news.

Precise cuts with a diamond saw proved impossible. BP was forced to use giant scissors to cut through the pipe, leaving a large and jagged gap. We think that’s what you see in this picture.

Installing a top hat (the second part of the LMRP) may prove harder than it was the first time. “This is an irregular cut. It will be a bit more challenging” to tightly seal the cap over the ragged-edged opening through which oil is gushing, Allen said.

