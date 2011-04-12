"Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes" Visual Effects Video

20th Century Fox has released a brief special effects clip from Rise of the Planet of the Apes, which arrives in theatres nationwide on August 5. Click on the video below for a tiny glimpse inside WETA’s special effects work on the main ape Caesar in this upcoming adventure. The official logo has also debuted, which you can take a look at below the video player.



Rise of the Planet of the Apes comes to theatres August 5th, 2011 and stars James Franco, Brian Cox, Andy Serkis, John Lithgow, Freida Pinto, Tom Felton. The film is directed by Rupert Wyatt.

