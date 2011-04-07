"Rise Of The Apes" Is Now "Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes"

Planet of the Apes gets an official title 20th Century Fox has given a new title to its Planet of the Apes prequel, which was formerly titled Rise of the Apes, is now titled Rise of the Planet of the Apes, to keep it more in line with previous films in the franchise.



Rise of the Planet of the Apes is an origin story in the truest sense of the term. Set in present day San Francisco, the film is a reality-based cautionary tale, a science fiction/science fact blend, where man’s own experiments with genetic engineering lead to the development of intelligence in apes and the onset of a war for supremacy.

The first movie trailer is expected to hit theatres on April 15th, 2011.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes comes to theatres August 5th, 2011 and stars James Franco, Brian Cox, Andy Serkis, John Lithgow, Freida Pinto, Tom Felton. The film is directed by Rupert Wyatt.

