9 Signs That Americans Will See Solar Power Everywhere Within The Decade

Mars Corp.’s New Jersey solar array

Last week, Massachusetts announced it had reached its goal of obtaining 250 megawatts of power — enough to power multiple mid-sized cities — four years early.



It’s another sign that, as we’ve recently discussed, solar is booming.

The main reason is China, which has so thoroughly flooded the global market with cheap parts that today, Europe slapped them with a new tariff.

But there are other signs that solar power is set to take off.

We’ve compiled some of them here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.