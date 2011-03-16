It's Not Your Imagination: The Number Of Disasters Just Keeps Rising

The seventh largest quake ever occurred this week. The eighth largest quake occurred last year. The third largest quake occurred in 2004. Add to this hurricanes and floods, and it seems like natural disasters are on the rise.



Nouriel Roubini agrees. He tweeted yesterday: “Rising rate of Black Swan/Tail Risk/Unknown Unknowns events: repeated natural disasters, Japan nuclear meltdown risk, Middle East turmoil”

Now here’s a chart that confirms the theory, from University of Hawaii economist Ilan Noy.

Noy says the increasing prevalence of disasters may be driven by improved reporting of mild events.

Even so, we’re living in a world where people read about disasters frequently, and everyone is perpetually freaked out.

See Stunning Photos Of Post-Apocalyptic Japan >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.