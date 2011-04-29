Meet The Nationalist Leaders Who Want To Tear Europe Apart

Party: True Finns

Platform: Anti-EU, pro-welfare state, nationalism

The True Finns' electoral success earlier this year came as a surprise to many, who saw the nationalist, socially conservative stance of the party as being at odds with Finland's dominantly socialist culture.

However, with a charismatic leader in Soini, the party has been able to gain support on an anti-bailout platform. 'He draws a crowd like flypaper catches flies,' one voter told the AFP. Critics say the party is xenophobic, but at present the party rarely mentions immigration.

The party won 39 seats in their last election, and Soini himself was the highest polling politician.