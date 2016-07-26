The luxurious life of Marissa Mayer, the CEO who just sold Yahoo to Verizon for $4.8 billion

Verizon announced Monday morning that it would be acquiring Yahoo for about $4.83 billion in cash.

Yahoo will be merged with Verizon’s AOL unit, and the deal will see Verizon scoop up Yahoo’s search, mail, content, and ad-tech businesses.

There was no official word in the company announcement about what role Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer would take in the future of the company, though Mayer wrote in an email to Yahoo employees that she would be staying on.

It’s no secret the former Google executive and self-professed nerd leads a pretty interesting life, filled with high fashion, luxurious apartments, and exclusive parties.

Mayer made a fortune when Google went public in 2004 — and her lifestyle choices certainly show that.

