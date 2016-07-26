The luxurious life of Marissa Mayer, the CEO who just sold Yahoo to Verizon for $4.8 billion

Verizon announced Monday morning that it would be acquiring Yahoo for about $4.83 billion in cash.
Yahoo will be merged with Verizon’s AOL unit, and the deal will see Verizon scoop up Yahoo’s search, mail, content, and ad-tech businesses.
There was no official word in the company announcement about what role Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer would take in the future of the company, though Mayer wrote in an email to Yahoo employees that she would be staying on.
It’s no secret the former Google executive and self-professed nerd leads a pretty interesting life, filled with high fashion, luxurious apartments, and exclusive parties.
Mayer made a fortune when Google went public in 2004 — and her lifestyle choices certainly show that.
Marissa Mayer grew up in Wausau, Wisconsin, where she worked hard in class and juggled many different after-school activities: piano lessons, debate team, volleyball, swimming, and ballet, which gave her a tremendous amount of discipline.
She left Wisconsin for Stanford, where she got both her bachelor's and master's degrees in symbolic systems. She was a stand-out in her computer science classes and received a whopping 14 job offers upon graduation. She eventually chose Google, becoming the young search engine's 20th employee and its first female engineer.
In May 2015, Mayer joined Jennifer Lawrence, Wendi Deng, and Gong Li as co-chairs of the Met Gala, which is widely considered to be the biggest night of the year for fashion. She wore a gorgeous Oscar de la Renta gown. Yahoo co-sponsored the event. Though it's unknown just how much the company paid to be a sponsor, hedge fund manager Eric Jackson claimed it cost as much as $3 million.
Mayer and Bogue wed in a glitzy ceremony on San Francisco's Treasure Island in 2009. She wore a hand-beaded Naeem Kahn gown, while bridesmaids wore jewel-toned dresses by Reem Acra. After the ceremony, guests enjoyed a fireworks show while dining on lobster and caramelised beef tenderloin prepared by Jean-Georges at the Four Seasons. The rehearsal dinner included a surprise performance by the Killers.
She gave birth to a baby boy named Macallister in September 2012 and took just a two-week maternity leave. She set up a nursery at the Yahoo offices so that Macallister and his nanny could come to work with her every day.
The family's primary residence is a penthouse apartment in San Francisco's Four Seasons hotel. The penthouse is reportedly worth $5 million, and Mayer is known to have hosted exclusive cocktail parties there.
In 2006, she had some 400 pieces of glass art by Dale Chihuly installed in the ceiling of her apartment. The glass pieces typically sell for an average of $15,000 each, and the delivery reportedly caused significant traffic problems in the city.
And she also owns a relatively modest home in Palo Alto, which is estimated to be worth $5.2 million. Located in the city's University South neighbourhood, the five-bedroom house was meant to be a place to crash after late nights in the office.
The home seems to be filled with quirky things. She and her husband bought a 15-foot, two-story model of the Peninsula Creamery, a diner in Palo Alto that's frequented by Stanford students. They had the replica forklifted into their backyard so that their son could use it as a playhouse once he was big enough. No word on whether the model serves pineapple malts as good as those Mayer enjoys at the real creamery.
In 2013, she spent a reported $11.2 million to buy the Roller & Hapgood & Tinney Funeral Home, located just a block east of her Palo Alto home. Though her reasons for buying the mortuary are still unclear, she did convert it into a haunted house for her annual Halloween bash in 2014.
When it comes to holiday parties, Mayer spares no detail. On Halloween, she gives out king-sized candy bars to trick-or-treaters and decorates her front yard with professionally carved pumpkins. For Christmas, she once put an ice skating rink in her backyard and brought in fake snow.
That extravagance apparently extended to company holiday parties as well. In a 99-page presentation in December 2015, Jackson criticised Mayer for her spending habits, which included a 'Great Gatsby'-themed holiday party that reportedly cost the company $7 million.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.