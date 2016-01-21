There's been a sharp rise in anti-Muslim hate crimes since the terrorist attacks in Paris and San Bernardino

On December 5th, Sarker Haque, a Muslim shop owner in Queens, New York, was attacked in his shop.

This was just one of the many attacks against Muslims in the United States that has been reported in the month following the terrorist attacks in Paris and San Bernardino. According to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, the monthly average of anti-Muslim hate crimes has nearly tripled from November 13th to December 13th.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on Youtube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.