Ripley's Bought This Portrait Of Steve Jobs Made From 6,000 Computer Keys

We’ve seen loads of amazing and unusual artistic renderings of Steve Jobs. But this one, created from 6,000 computer keys, is so spectacular that Ripley’s Entertainment, of Ripley’s Believe It Or Not fame, recently bought it.

The portrait is the work of Orlando-based artist, Doug Powell, known for creating portraits from puzzle pieces. He’s sold other pieces to Ripley’s, reports The Orlando Sentinel’s Dewayne Bevil, including portraits of Frankenstein and John Lennon.

But the Steve Jobs portrait is his most ambitious project to date, he said on Facebook.

That’s because, in addition to creating the 7-foot tall, 5-foot-wide piece of artwork, he used the keys to hide a bunch of words and phrases like I WANT TO PUT A DING IN THE UNIVERSE, STAY HUNGRY, STAY FOOLISH, MACINTOSH, APPLE, LISA, PIXAR, iMAC, ITUNES, IPOD, IPHONE and IPAD.

The Jobs portrait is currently on display Ripley’s corporate headquarters in south Orlando, and will eventually be put on display at various Ripley’s attractions worldwide, Bevil reports.

